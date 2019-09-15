International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Price Rose While Brookstone Capital Management Raised Stake by $478,678; Newport Asia Cut Its Baidu (BIDU) Holding by $43.33 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 3,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 20,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 82.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 370,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 79,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31 million, down from 449,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.87M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 34,717 shares to 141,212 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 976,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,056 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 12,769 are owned by Johnson Financial Grp Inc Incorporated. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership owns 47 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability holds 30,505 shares. Counselors has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Princeton Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,180 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 18,418 were accumulated by Hanson And Doremus Inv Management. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.28M shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 3,717 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 0.62% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7.35M shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 277,584 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 37,263 shares. Stifel Fin has 1.17M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Foster And Motley holds 0.44% or 22,689 shares.

