International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Price Rose While Bokf Has Decreased by $524,238 Its Holding; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Lifted Holding

Bokf decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 3,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 80,734 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, down from 84,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 11,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 187,096 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.26M, up from 175,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 572,780 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35B for 12.55 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 5,582 shares to 48,495 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 10,228 shares to 25,428 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 59,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,815 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Prn).

