International Business Machs (IBM) Stake Has Raised by Modera Wealth Management Llc; Mastec (MTZ) Shareholder Skylands Capital Has Increased Its Holding

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 118,450 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 96,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 1.03M shares traded or 39.33% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11M shares traded or 38.99% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 127,779 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.07% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 186,427 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,737 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Daiwa Group Incorporated invested in 143,600 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 54,445 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc owns 27,762 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington Bank stated it has 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Argent Cap Mngmt has invested 0.13% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 530,177 are held by Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Company. Coe Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 3% or 53,769 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 14,213 shares.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why MasTec Gained as Much as 16.7% on Friday – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MasTec Inc (MTZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,350 shares to 4,540 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 68,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,950 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust accumulated 0.13% or 16,405 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.82% or 8,172 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.31% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Franklin Street Advsr Nc invested in 0.27% or 13,775 shares. Northeast Inv stated it has 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Laurion Mngmt Lp holds 0.21% or 111,200 shares in its portfolio. Vista Cap Partners reported 1,639 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Parsons Capital Inc Ri has invested 0.45% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Yorktown Mgmt Research Inc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 20,000 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank & Co stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP accumulated 74,521 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 7,450 shares. Hillsdale Invest invested in 0.04% or 3,400 shares.