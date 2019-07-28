International Business Machs (IBM) Stake Has Boosted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc; Lesa Sroufe & Co Upped Its Position in Fluor (FLR) by $870,084 as Market Value Declined

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 2,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,296 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 16,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.90 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.13M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,347 shares to 12,847 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,314 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver LP reported 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Virginia-based Yorktown Mngmt Research Inc has invested 0.91% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Smithfield Trust holds 18,742 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Communications Ltd owns 2,170 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 1,477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital reported 0.14% stake. Condor Capital holds 2,398 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Gp holds 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,102 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 18,609 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,194 shares stake. Charter holds 1.25% or 74,176 shares in its portfolio. Capital City Trust Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 10,825 shares. Lakeview Prns Limited Com has 0.41% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moneta Grp Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 724,231 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.24% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 20,018 shares stake. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.45% or 176,810 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 6,669 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 50 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 8,900 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 0.15% or 25,346 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.14% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Daiwa Securities Group has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Federated Pa holds 227,049 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 56,808 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 9,289 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Da Davidson reported 0.04% stake. 10,549 are owned by Fdx.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00M and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flextronics Intl Ltd F (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 35,474 shares to 290,429 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,844 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

