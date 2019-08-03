International Business Machs (IBM) Shares Rose While Intrust Bank Na Boosted Position; Cummins (CMI) Holder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Upped Holding

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.66M shares traded or 117.96% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $158.68. About 1.32M shares traded or 9.14% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. Embree Tracy A also sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 0.1% or 4,317 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp owns 1,424 shares. Department Mb Savings Bank N A, Illinois-based fund reported 324 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2,630 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Weybosset & Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 40,027 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 17,025 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1.11 million shares. Com Of Vermont stated it has 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ledyard Fincl Bank has 35,659 shares. California-based Hennessy Advsr Inc has invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 20,538 shares. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett Co has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

