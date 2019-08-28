International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Wright Investors Service Lifted Its Position; As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Semper Augustus Investments Group Decreased by $2.19 Million Its Holding

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 84.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,404 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 4,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $132.72. About 1.64 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $83.41. About 2.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Cap Mgmt Company Ca has invested 4.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.45% or 55,034 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 1.44M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hightower Tru Services Lta has 0.86% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 753,340 are owned by Menora Mivtachim Hldg Ltd. Park Circle reported 800 shares. California-based Capital Invsts has invested 1.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Everett Harris Ca invested in 2.26% or 1.04 million shares. Coatue Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dearborn Ltd Company invested in 18,870 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 86,852 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2,769 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks owns 63,375 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 12,395 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.53% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.37 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

