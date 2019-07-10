International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Boosted Position; Coastline Trust Co Position in Motorola Solutions (MSI) Upped by $626,500 as Stock Rose

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 4,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $171.04. About 252,234 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.34-Adj EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 4,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 23,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $140.94. About 1.18 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 6,855 shares to 67,190 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,550 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions Increases Quarterly Dividend 10 Percent – Business Wire” published on November 15, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions: Revisiting My Worst Call Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 2.21M shares. Dodge & Cox owns 49,339 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.14% stake. Columbus Circle reported 146,260 shares. Country Tru Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Brinker owns 15,547 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 494,232 shares. Fragasso Group stated it has 23,653 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). The Australia-based Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.07% or 21,007 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Management Lp De accumulated 86,525 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Mairs & Pwr Incorporated holds 0.3% or 177,451 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,496 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership invested in 0.14% or 2,200 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,744 shares to 67,937 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 545,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,583 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 0.44% or 44,284 shares. Grimes And invested 0.35% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Field Main National Bank & Trust reported 2,785 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd owns 2,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wright Investors Serv reported 8,404 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 402 shares or 0% of the stock. Godsey And Gibb Associate reported 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership owns 44,244 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hemenway Trust Ltd stated it has 2,798 shares. Old National Comml Bank In invested in 0.3% or 40,084 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0% or 3,601 shares in its portfolio. Sabal Company invested in 1,976 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Carlson Management reported 3,345 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Azimuth Cap Ltd Llc reported 160,424 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt invested 0.43% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).