International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Lifted Stake; As Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Rose, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Decreased Position by $766,017

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,554 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49 million, up from 171,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $142.87. About 930,247 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10,443 shares to 162,600 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,748 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.84 earnings per share, down 11.80% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.22 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 7.90 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.90 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.07% negative EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 354,000 shares to 376,500 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 26,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).