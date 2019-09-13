International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Skba Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.37 Million; As Pnm Res (PNM) Share Price Rose, Victory Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $10.68 Million

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 213,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 897,597 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.70 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 223,497 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.82 TO $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL ELECTRIC OPERATING REVENUES $317.9 MLN VS $330.2 MLN; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16/DILUTED SHARE; 15/05/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS UNIT ISSUED $350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES – SEC FILING

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 60,620 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36 million, down from 70,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 1.26M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $625.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 23,500 shares to 186,900 shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc invested 0.72% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,725 shares. Cleararc Inc has invested 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1832 Asset Mngmt L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 49,058 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability holds 45,138 shares. Counselors Inc stated it has 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The New York-based Independent Investors has invested 0.86% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cambridge Advsrs Inc has 169,636 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 340,302 shares. 2.80M were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Advisory. Peoples Fincl invested 1.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wellington Grp Llp reported 5.21M shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 10,260 shares. 10 reported 4,719 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 2,693 are owned by Cutter & Brokerage.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PNM shares while 74 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 70.56 million shares or 0.33% more from 70.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 358,152 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 16,208 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 4,492 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Lc holds 81,885 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 197,730 are held by Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 103,606 shares. Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.02% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 40,067 shares. Moreover, Crow Point Prtn Limited Liability Company has 5.9% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt reported 17,800 shares stake. Millennium Management owns 45,119 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 813,808 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 6,000 shares. Captrust has 0% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 329 shares.

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 13.89% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.08 per share. PNM’s profit will be $97.97M for 10.18 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 232.43% EPS growth.