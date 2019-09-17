International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Decreased Position; Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $18.13 Million

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 5,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 49,871 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88M, down from 54,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.48. About 1.80 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 92,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,035 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, down from 123,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 21.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 04/04/2018 – Apple chip supplier ASE vows to grow as ‘big keep getting bigger’; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 8,991 shares to 128,045 shares, valued at $24.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

