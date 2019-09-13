International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Decreased Its Holding by $696,371; Horrell Capital Management Increases Position in Benchmark Electronics (BHE)

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics (BHE) by 36.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 242,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, up from 177,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 96,919 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 5,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 49,871 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88M, down from 54,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $143.58. About 1.22 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Benchmark Electronics, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BHE) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Benchmark Electronics Appoints Rhonda Turner as Chief Human Resources Officer – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) CEO Jeff Benck on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Benchmark Electronics Announces Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold BHE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 59,826 shares. Moreover, Automobile Association has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 15,292 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,235 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 418 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). 52,052 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Sei Invs Company reported 125,743 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Legal General Gp Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 134,056 shares. Amer International Group Inc accumulated 28,918 shares or 0% of the stock. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company holds 21,132 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Stock Canâ€™t Take a Ninth Year of More-of-the-Same – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IBM Stock: Come for the Buybacks, Stay for the Potential of Blockchain and the Cloud – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Primerica Taps IBM to Modernize Applications in a Hybrid Cloud Environment – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat Purchase Makes IBM Stock Speculative Dividend Play – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Staley Advisers has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Destination Wealth reported 4,899 shares. Cypress accumulated 12,589 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Llc holds 2.35% or 78,338 shares. Conning reported 277,738 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.95 million shares. The New Hampshire-based Curbstone Financial Mngmt has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). American Registered Inv Advisor Inc holds 0.37% or 4,821 shares. Moreover, Spc Fincl Inc has 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Mercantile Tru Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tompkins Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 19,705 shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 682 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 12,201 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.29 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,069 shares to 275,199 shares, valued at $21.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 14,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).