International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Rwwm Trimmed Its Position by $2.00 Million; Baxter Bros Lifted Holding in Boeing (BA) as Shares Declined

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 14,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 318,880 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.02M, down from 333,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $141.42. About 1.22 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,297 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, up from 42,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $383.37. About 1.91M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.37B for 13.09 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $437.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T by 12,476 shares to 246,808 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,082 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

