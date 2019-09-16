International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Ronna Sue Cohen Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose; As Unum Group (UNM) Share Price Declined, Engineers Gate Manager LP Lifted Stake by $6.35 Million

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 1059.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 192,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 210,735 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, up from 18,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 2.81M shares traded or 29.48% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 15/05/2018 – Colonial Life launches Spanish-language consumer website; 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group New Buyback Replaces Previous $750 Million One That Was Set to Expire Nov. 2; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 24/05/2018 – Unum well-positioned to protect more people, expand market leadership, CEO McKenney tells shareholders; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION OF $750 MLN THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON NOV. 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play lnsurtech; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 411,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,941 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $406,000, down from 414,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.21 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 38,510 shares to 2,484 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 33,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,170 shares, and cut its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

