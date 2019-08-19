International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Raised Position by $415,104; As Gtt Communications (GTT) Stock Declined, Holder Spruce House Investment Management Increased Position

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 2,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 6,349 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 3,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 3.08M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 741,122 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. Investors (GTT) – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of GTT Communications, Inc. Investors (GTT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. â€“ GTT – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: RMED CTST EGBN GTT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In GTT Communications, Inc. To Contact The Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Invest Counsel reported 47,438 shares stake. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,017 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 268,392 shares. Palisade Asset Management Lc has 72,164 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.53% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,512 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,572 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 5,197 shares. California-based Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Chemung Canal holds 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,129 shares. Triangle Wealth invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lafayette accumulated 31,734 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communications reported 4,844 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gfs Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM Leveraging Red Hat For Hybrid Multi-Cloud Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “IBM Stock Isnâ€™t Being Helped by â€œStrategic Imperativesâ€ – Investorplace.com” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “As Markets Dive, Tech Stocks Like Apple and IBM Are Seeing the Biggest Selloffs. Hereâ€™s Why – Fortune” with publication date: August 05, 2019.