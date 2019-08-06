International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Premier Asset Managment Has Upped Its Stake by $615,465; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Fairfield Bush & Company Has Increased Position by $358,000 as Stock Value Declined

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 40.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 4,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 15,270 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 10,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94 million shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.45% or $10.4 during the last trading session, reaching $150.79. About 14.73M shares traded or 33.83% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,492 shares to 66,175 shares, valued at $12.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,726 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $301.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,950 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).