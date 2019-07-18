International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined; Coho Partners LTD Increased Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Share Price Declined

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 19,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 789,985 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.33 million, up from 770,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $266.65. About 3.45M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $143.07. About 4.60 million shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Filament Lc holds 0.24% or 2,946 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc reported 1.05 million shares stake. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 591 shares. Michigan-based Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi has invested 0.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baker Avenue Asset Lp invested in 0.11% or 5,344 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 3,085 shares. Hartwell J M LP stated it has 13,800 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 0.01% or 932 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc holds 65,237 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Dillon And Associates reported 900 shares. 27,107 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt. King Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 22,826 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 1,885 shares. 15,381 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corp. American Century Incorporated invested 1.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.72 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, January 22. The insider BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.08 million.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57M and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.