International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreased Stake by $389,019; As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stock Rose, Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Decreased by $601,152 Its Position

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 19,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 180,190 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, down from 199,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. It closed at $33.7 lastly. It is up 6.61% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 2,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 69,171 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, down from 71,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $29,972 activity. Another trade for 867 shares valued at $29,972 was made by REEDER JOE on Tuesday, April 30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) by 98,981 shares to 497,699 shares, valued at $39.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corporation Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 907,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.49M for 10.53 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 21,379 shares to 42,034 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

