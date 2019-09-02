International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Has Lowered Stake by $871,803 as Market Valuation Rose; Endurance Wealth Management Has Cut Its Flir Sys Com (FLIR) Holding by $689,490; Stock Price Declined

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (FLIR) by 83.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 14,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141,000, down from 17,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 726,031 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HEICO (HEI) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, FY19 View Up – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FLIR TrafiData solution for smart cities – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.54% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 9,023 shares. Dupont invested in 0.05% or 45,054 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 120,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa owns 4,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 46,420 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Fmr Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,685 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 26,581 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa accumulated 32,685 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Ltd Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Bahl Gaynor reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs reported 466,789 shares stake. Brant Point Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Corporation has 21,005 shares.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 32,800 shares to 36,975 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp Com (NYSE:MFC).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $77.90 million for 20.88 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 486,446 shares to 563,506 shares, valued at $81.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 18,382 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 10,580 are owned by Banque Pictet Cie. Oxbow Advsr Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,703 shares. Communications Of Vermont invested 0.53% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 2,056 shares. First City Mgmt invested 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Quantum has 6,349 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,369 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na invested in 12,397 shares. Argent Trust owns 35,687 shares. Signature & Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Halsey Associate Inc Ct accumulated 0.44% or 18,831 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs invested in 0.49% or 26,484 shares. Moreover, Moon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,535 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM Stock Isnâ€™t Being Helped by â€œStrategic Imperativesâ€ – Investorplace.com” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Investors Should Buy the Dip After IBM Shares Fell – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Leveraging Red Hat For Hybrid Multi-Cloud Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Expands Cloud Capabilities in Latin America, to Help Companies Accelerate Shift to Hybrid Cloud – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 12.55 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.