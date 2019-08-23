International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Upped Its Holding by $12.34 Million; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Rose While Oz Management LP Cut Stake by $48.53 Million

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.93. About 526,441 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab –

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 703,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.49 million, down from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 330,862 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 27 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Sprint’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following T-Mobile’s Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS ADJUSTED EPS EXPECTED TO GROW FROM 1.00 EUROS IN 2018 TO AROUND 1.2 EUROS IN 2021; 21/04/2018 – DJ T-Mobile US Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMUS); 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Collapsed in Nov. Over Terms; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Pocketnow: T-Mobile could pay Sprint $26 billion to merge; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: T-Mobile’s Planned Merger With Sprint Is Credit Positive For Softbank; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile jump on deal talk reboot report; 30/04/2018 – Update: Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Demonstrates Commitment to Open Hardware Movement – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM joins tech platform governing council – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Take Your Time With IBM Stock as it Digests its Behemoth Linux Maker Deal – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “ESG Investing: Is Microsoft a Responsible Investment? – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 190,431 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $52.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 257,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,234 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0.2% or 3.26 million shares. Vigilant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 4,898 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Co invested 0.75% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory invested 0.64% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.38% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 8,893 shares. Holderness stated it has 14,680 shares. Moreover, Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,300 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First City Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ronna Sue Cohen reported 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ww Asset Mgmt accumulated 77,217 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Ajo LP has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Washington invested 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Arizona-based fund reported 2,520 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.33% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.94 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 24,249 shares to 71,585 shares, valued at $84.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pyxus Intl Inc by 169,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moore Management Limited Partnership reported 0.32% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd stated it has 41,515 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Odey Asset Mngmt invested in 3.88% or 693,478 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 51,698 shares. Tradewinds Ltd reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm stated it has 5.93 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0.12% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Carmignac Gestion holds 907,504 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Halcyon Mgmt Prtn LP stated it has 1.83% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ameritas Prns reported 0.05% stake. Utd Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 144,933 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt invested in 1.97% or 260,920 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IYZ, ANET, MSI, TMUS – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is T-Mobile US (TMUS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Grow, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: T-Mobile to Host Q2 2019 Earnings Call on July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.