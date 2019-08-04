International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Lifted Stake by $12.34 Million; Kellogg Co (K) Share Value Declined While Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Cut Its Holding by $34.20 Million

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98 million shares traded or 126.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 3.22M shares traded or 28.62% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 190,431 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $52.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 257,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,234 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Closes Its $34 Billion Red Hat Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Inks Two New Cloud Deals With Microsoft and IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Inv Ptnrs invested 0.49% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.39% or 173,118 shares. John G Ullman & Assocs reported 49,416 shares. Dt Invest Prns Limited Co holds 0.57% or 28,546 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Incorporated Or has invested 2.51% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rockland Tru holds 15,710 shares. Moreover, West Oak Cap Lc has 1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Atria Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,663 shares stake. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 41,611 shares. 2.26 million were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 35,461 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,295 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt invested in 8,389 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Shufro Rose Limited Co has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Davenport Ltd Liability Co holds 52,049 shares.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Kellogg Trades Higher After Beating Q2 Earnings Estimates – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley sees Kellogg momentum priced in – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg – Should You Buy Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg closes on Keebler sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 735,903 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com reported 1.88M shares. Company Retail Bank stated it has 22,726 shares. 1832 Asset LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 50 shares. 36,967 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.07% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 771,882 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 103,712 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 9,219 were reported by Dupont Cap. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 176 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,336 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 515,231 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And stated it has 712,414 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).