International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Intrust Bank Na Has Boosted Its Position by $787,485 as Valuation Rose; Leuthold Group Increased Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding by $1.86 Million; Stock Value Rose

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 16,745 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 69,529 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 52,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,488 shares to 45,193 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares International Treasury (IGOV) by 33,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,428 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Management Inc stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). E&G Lp accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Moors & Cabot invested 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 1.11 million shares. Skylands Capital Limited Liability reported 8,000 shares. First National Bank & Trust reported 1.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Company owns 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,752 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 4,300 shares. Endurance Wealth Management owns 1,254 shares. Loews owns 3,884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt stated it has 41,956 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cls Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,002 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt owns 130,255 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kempen Nv owns 21,503 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Farallon Cap Management Lc stated it has 440,000 shares.

