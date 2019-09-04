International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Hourglass Capital Has Upped Position by $442,740; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined, Symons Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $2.09 Million

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 3,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 45,440 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 42,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 1.57 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $96.97. About 1.98 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO XII; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,903 shares to 170,097 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,224 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

