International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Gladius Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $3.06 Billion; As Cabot Oil And Gas (COG) Share Value Declined, Copeland Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil And Gas (COG) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 34,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 372,953 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, up from 338,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil And Gas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 8.78M shares traded or 17.74% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 68.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 21,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 9,954 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, down from 31,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $144.76. About 3.32M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.31B for 13.40 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Advisory Inc has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lbmc Advisors Lc stated it has 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). West Oak Cap Llc reported 1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Carlson Capital Mgmt invested in 3,345 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Management Lc reported 160 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt owns 0.87% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 13,868 shares. Liberty Cap Management invested in 0.22% or 3,075 shares. Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.01% or 16,331 shares. 3.26 million are owned by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 0.82% or 115,867 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited owns 2,008 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Colony Gp invested in 0.05% or 7,762 shares. Beaumont Fincl Partners Limited Com reported 8,327 shares stake. Fragasso Grp Incorporated has invested 0.68% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.43% or 41,611 shares in its portfolio.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) by 145,700 shares to 669,800 shares, valued at $79.00 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (Put) by 65,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). British Columbia Investment owns 84,093 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Lc accumulated 16,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Serv Networks Lc invested in 0% or 1,962 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 18,510 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bp Pcl holds 50,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Cabot has 6.42% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 632,701 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Assocs has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1,201 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 1.88 million shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 1.15M shares. Axa holds 140,202 shares. Utah Retirement System, a Utah-based fund reported 80,358 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd holds 0.02% or 549,588 shares in its portfolio.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 21,186 shares to 25,707 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 16,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,776 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. Shares for $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J.