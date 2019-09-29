International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Schnieders Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 2,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,995 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, down from 21,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29M, up from 66,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated reported 6.39M shares. Artisan Limited Partnership holds 4.20 million shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wharton Business Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aspen Invest Management holds 2.31% or 26,258 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Corporation has 0.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,179 shares. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe & Comm has 3.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hayek Kallen Inv Management holds 82,912 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 81,037 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 244,246 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 2.95 million shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Horrell Mngmt Inc reported 2,510 shares stake. First Comml Bank Of Omaha holds 437,305 shares. Welch Gru Limited Co invested in 3.76% or 262,794 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 3.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 393,463 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.26 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Financial Bank Usa owns 1,998 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust Communication reported 0.16% stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 56,356 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 52,015 shares. Vanguard holds 0.37% or 71.87M shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Cap Management holds 1.25% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 31,846 shares. Moreover, Welch Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 2.76% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). James Invest Rech owns 37,018 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 195,982 shares stake. Verity Asset Incorporated holds 11,481 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. 5,028 were accumulated by St Germain D J Co. Drexel Morgan & reported 1.31% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% stake. Hourglass Limited Liability Company reported 46,740 shares.