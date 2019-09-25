International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Drexel Morgan & Company Has Lifted Position; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Opus Point Partners Management Boosted Its Stake by $317,251 as Share Price Rose

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 9,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 73,026 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 5,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 89,681 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 05/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barron’s; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – A PHASE 1/2A STUDY OF MYO-101 IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN MID-2018; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – SAREPTA IS GRANTED EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and Invitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sarepta: A Controversial CRL Provides Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sandoz Recalls Ulcer Drug, Anchiano Strikes Agreement With ADT Pharma, Proteon Announces Reverse Merger – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Sarepta Therapeutics Dropped 39.4% in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. 5,000 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares with value of $437,455 were bought by Barry Richard. On Monday, August 12 INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 16,252 shares. BONNEY MICHAEL W bought $173,480 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

