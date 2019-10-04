International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Drexel Morgan & Company Has Upped Stake; Oracle Investment Management Upped Its Holding in Dermira (DERM) by $3.53 Million

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 392,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 740,498 shares traded or 14.65% up from the average. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 05/03/2018 Dermira Trading Activity Surges to More Than 250 Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss $59.3M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Dermira; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 27/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC DERM.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.42

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 9,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 2.81 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 14,653 shares. 127,171 are owned by Flippin Bruce Porter. Savant Cap Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,510 are held by Towercrest Management. Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rnc Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.03% or 2,704 shares. Moreover, Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 745,657 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Paradigm Asset Lc has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 750 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.35% or 43,677 shares in its portfolio. Private Cap Advsr holds 0.08% or 2,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.3% or 8.16 million shares. Excalibur Corp holds 8,298 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Grp has invested 0.42% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

