International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Drexel Morgan & Company Has Boosted Its Position by $434,153; Alphamark Advisors Has Decreased Position in Accenture LTD Cl A (ACN) by $396,738 as Share Price Rose

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Cl A (ACN) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 2,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 86 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16,000, down from 2,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 2.01 million shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 9,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.36M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Cloud Computing Stocks for Every Equity Investor – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM Stock Looks Cheap Here – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Win the Cloud Wars with a Position in IBM Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “IBM Stock Proves You Can Teach an Old Dog New Tricks – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $228.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT) by 14,678 shares to 52,719 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh (NYSE:PVH) by 7,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroluem (NYSE:MPC).