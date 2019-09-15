International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Conning Has Upped Stake; Waters Parkerson & Company Stake in Lincoln Natl Ind Com (LNC) Increased by $537,280 as Stock Declined

Conning Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 1130.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 255,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 277,738 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.30M, up from 22,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (LNC) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 8,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 224,941 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50M, up from 216,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $61.67. About 1.21 million shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairpointe Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,200 shares. Strategic Fincl Serv accumulated 9,382 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Maverick Cap has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,880 shares. Amer Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.37% or 4,821 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.42% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1.17 million shares. 2,392 are held by Country Bancshares. The Missouri-based Ent has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Limited Liability Corp invested 0.52% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2.82 million are owned by Schroder Invest Management Gp. Fairfield Bush &, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,175 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,338 shares. M Kraus & stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 40,136 shares.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22,954 shares to 22,017 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,299 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

