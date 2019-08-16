International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Increased Its Stake; Reliance Trust Increases Holding in Novartis Ag (NVS)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 2,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 52,024 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, up from 49,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $133.75. About 2.41 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 22,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $89.46. About 1.06 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PLANS TO USE PORTION OF GSK CONSUMER JOINT VENTURE TRANSACTION PROCEEDS TO BUY AVEXIS; 19/04/2018 – Novartis appoints John Tsai Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer; 14/05/2018 – Novartis draws attention of Swiss prosecutors over Michael Cohen deal; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: House to grill pharma wholesalers over opioids; Novartis tries a gambit to promote biosimilars; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS SHANNON THYME KLINGER APPOINTED TO GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Is on a Journey; 16/05/2018 – Novartis ex-CEO says regrets hiring, not firing Trump lawyer; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ORAL SOLIDS BUSINESS AT SANDOZ IN UNITED STATES, NO DECISIONS MADE YET; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Demonstrated an Overall Response Rate of 50%

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis AG 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Novartis’ generic Farxiga – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What’s Pushing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Even Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Breach of Trust? Here’s Why the FDA’s Taking Aim at Novartis’ AveXis – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis’ Entresto flunks late-stage heart failure study; shares down 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etft (SCHD) by 8,939 shares to 83,899 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 24,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,433 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Management accumulated 5,554 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp has 6,346 shares. Philadelphia Trust Com has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 20,514 shares. First Western Cap owns 1,826 shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. New York-based Valicenti Advisory Service Incorporated has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ledyard National Bank stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 58,406 shares. Clarkston Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 1.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stoneridge Prtn Llc has 42,070 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. 13.17 million were accumulated by Bancorporation Of New York Mellon. Diversified Trust reported 3,531 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dodge Cox holds 0.01% or 75,181 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 0.38% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Alethea Cap Management Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 1,500 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.