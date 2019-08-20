International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $872,931; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose, Davis R M Upped Position by $12.16 Million

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 96.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 63,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 128,237 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, up from 65,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $219.22. About 1.43M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 18,655 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 24,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 2.51M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.56 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

