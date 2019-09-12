International Business Machs (IBM) Share Value Rose While Schaller Investment Group Has Cut by $753,500 Its Stake; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position Has Upped by Pacifica Capital Investments Llc

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 40,372 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, down from 45,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $143.2. About 558,737 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42M, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $134.92. About 93,080 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alliance Data to buy back 9.9% of its shares under tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Biggest Tech Play Of The Year Is Flying Under Wall Streetâ€™s Radar – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NIO Announces US$200 Million Private Placement of Convertible Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Schaller Investment Group Inc, which manages about $183.86M and $128.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metro Bank Plc Ordf by 191,000 shares to 912,164 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM Stock Will Trend Higher on Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Opportunity – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “IBM Unveils z15 Mainframe, With a Focus on Data Privacy – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Down and Out Tech Stocks Under 10 Times Earnings With Solid Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Study: The Skills Gap is Not a Myth, But Can Be Addressed with Real Solutions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

