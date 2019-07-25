International Business Machs (IBM) Share Value Declined While American Investment Services Has Increased by $2.93 Million Its Holding; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Trimmed Its Holding in Lyondellbasell Industri (LYB) by $18.22 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industri (LYB) by 77.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 216,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,313 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 280,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industri for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 1.54M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $150.47. About 2.39M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.72 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

