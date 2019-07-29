International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Declined While Greylin Investment Mangement Trimmed Stake by $534,108; Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Cut Position by $320,040

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 3,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,932 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97M, down from 180,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $150.9. About 1.62 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,335 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, down from 38,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $340.29. About 3.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 29/03/2018 – Lion Is Ready for More Orders After Big Deals for Airbus, Boeing

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “IBM is spinning off IBM Watson Marketing as an independent business – Business Insider” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Aurora Gets Burned; IBM Gets Over the Blues – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “IBM earnings: Whatâ€™s the plan for Red Hat? – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 121,607 shares to 556,626 shares, valued at $24.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 10.84 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar invested 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Woodmont Counsel Limited Co owns 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,857 shares. Bragg Advisors Inc reported 0.49% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ronna Sue Cohen has 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 414,641 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 6,260 shares. Livingston Group Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Management) reported 7,868 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa accumulated 0.16% or 1,500 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Inc Adv invested in 0.4% or 11,699 shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated has 19,099 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Peninsula Asset Management accumulated 1.22% or 11,985 shares. Legacy Private invested in 0.24% or 14,422 shares. Connors Investor owns 1,742 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Birinyi Incorporated stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dsc Advisors Lp holds 7,758 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Parsec Management Inc invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.30 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability Com owns 6.58 million shares. Btc Capital Mngmt accumulated 16,460 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability holds 658 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 13,865 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 47,002 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd has 2,259 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Overbrook Management Corporation has 1.66% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,218 shares. Ls Ltd Co has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bowen Hanes & accumulated 105,112 shares. Moreover, Financial Advisory Group has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,972 shares. Reilly Finance Lc holds 0.11% or 2,238 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,281 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & owns 23,750 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx invested in 2,302 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.