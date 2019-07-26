International Business Machs (IBM) Position Maintained by Loudon Investment Management Llc; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder Steinberg Asset Management Has Upped Position

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 579.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 36,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, up from 6,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.39. About 2.39M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 868,743 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 6,246 shares to 17,056 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,407 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 6,769 shares. Boston Lc holds 0.01% or 4,093 shares. The Singapore-based Seatown Pte Limited has invested 1.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Cambridge Invest Advsrs reported 3,831 shares stake. Holt Cap Llc Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 26,735 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,462 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 421,597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker holds 0.02% or 8,315 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 29,000 shares. Rice Hall James Limited Liability Company stated it has 371,296 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.07% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 64,241 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 4,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 27,414 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Associates Incorporated reported 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 5,640 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 74,321 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd has invested 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 46,452 shares stake. 78,726 are owned by Millennium Management Limited Liability. Fairfield Bush & accumulated 7,975 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Howland Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.32% or 317,957 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7.20M shares. Fmr Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 3.96 million shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 5,310 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Company has invested 1.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 653,575 shares. Whitnell Communications, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,772 shares.