International Business Machs (IBM) Position Held by Dowling & Yahnke Llc; Dermira (DERM) Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.35 Million

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 2,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 26,918 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 24,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $136.24. About 1.28 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 775,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, up from 517,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.70 million market cap company. It closed at $8.23 lastly. It is down 4.55% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS ACHIEVED TREATMENT TARGETS; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 15/05/2018 – Boxer Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Dermira; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA SAYS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER POSITION WAS ELIMINATED, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – IF APPROVED BY U.S. FDA, LAUNCH GLYCOPYRRONIUM TOSYLATE FOR TREATMENT OF AXILLARY HYPERHIDROSIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss $59.3M; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr; 07/05/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – UCB Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 175,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,500 shares, and cut its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests Lp accumulated 77,726 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.28M shares stake. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0% or 13,128 shares in its portfolio. Birchview Cap Ltd Partnership reported 20,000 shares stake. Fosun International Ltd invested in 330,626 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Nea Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 3.51M shares. 258,500 are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Co. Jefferies Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,260 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 7,256 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). 15,257 were accumulated by Partner Inv Management Lp. Rhenman And Prns Asset Mngmt Ab reported 500,329 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,121 shares to 15,776 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 5,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,721 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Lp has 1.65M shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 82,698 shares. Orca Mgmt Limited stated it has 15,619 shares. Moreover, Kempen Management Nv has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 402 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs owns 8,039 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 0.37% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 196,496 shares. Essex Serv has 0.96% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cambridge Advsr Inc owns 6,090 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.32% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,967 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Allstate Corporation holds 0.21% or 56,512 shares in its portfolio. 3.60 million are owned by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd. Ls Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.29% or 32,822 shares. The Illinois-based Jump Trading has invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 21,410 were reported by Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Ltd Company.