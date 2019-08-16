International Business Machs (IBM) Position Held by Brookstone Capital Management; As Howard Hughes (HHC) Market Valuation Rose, Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $320,024

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 2,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 58,512 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 61,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 52,302 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 118.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,468 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 8,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 1.05 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Lc owns 10,950 shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 30,890 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Co owns 7,750 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Schaller Investment Grp Inc Inc invested 1.79% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 291,504 shares in its portfolio. Corsair Capital Lp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 51 are held by North Star Investment Mgmt. Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 14,000 shares. Schroder Grp owns 0.04% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 247,901 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Signaturefd Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 60 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 34,540 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company invested in 996,286 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 141,975 shares to 589,139 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 158,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ackman eyes more gains for his fund with help of Berkshire, others – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Howard Hughes gets $250M loan for Seaport redevelopment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$124, Is It Time To Put The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Ct invested in 18,831 shares. Lifeplan Group Inc Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 28 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,703 shares. Family Mngmt Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 24,419 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 717 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments holds 0.07% or 68,750 shares. Gradient Ltd Company reported 2,498 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 13.17 million shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sabal Trust accumulated 1,976 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 160,424 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Maryland-based Pinnacle Advisory has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt reported 19,975 shares. Duncker Streett stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).