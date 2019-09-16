International Business Machs (IBM) Position Has Lifted by First Midwest Bank Trust Division; As Voxx International (VOXX) Shares Rose, Kahn Brothers Group Has Lifted Position by $1.79 Billion

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 6,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 32,301 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 26,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.7. About 847,357 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Voxx International (VOXX) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 429,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.87% . The hedge fund held 3.97 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.50B, up from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Voxx International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 3,577 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 11.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System; 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $23,750 activity.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,251 shares to 25,178 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,348 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

