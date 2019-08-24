International Business Machs (IBM) Position Boosted by American Investment Services Inc; Ppl Corp. (PPL) Stock Declined While Cullen Capital Management Lowered by $869,240 Its Stake

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 127,290 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 155,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 3.76M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5,081 shares to 13,954 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 9,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,384 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How to Buy Foxconn Stock in the U.S. – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Developing New Cloud Services and Technology to Help Keep Data Secured from Future Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Management Ri holds 0.45% or 28,846 shares. Gyroscope Limited Company holds 0.38% or 6,841 shares in its portfolio. 12,691 are held by Ancora Advisors Llc. Spirit Of America Mngmt owns 3,208 shares. Rench Wealth holds 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,601 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Metropolitan Life Insur owns 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 30,341 shares. The New York-based Inverness Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Shamrock Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 160 shares. 1,651 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Lc. Ally Financial holds 1.24% or 46,000 shares. Buckhead Limited Liability Corp holds 0.82% or 18,655 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 3.46M shares. 2,515 were reported by Patten Gp. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 37,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Centre Asset Lc has invested 1.74% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Kentucky Retirement System has 0.1% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 1.87M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Bartlett And Co Limited Liability has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Capital Investors invested in 0.01% or 522,150 shares. 29,739 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company. Dupont Capital Management stated it has 13,566 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reaves W H reported 1.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Hl Finance Ltd Co stated it has 27,107 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs reported 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 31,381 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,519 shares. Iowa Bancorporation has 0.15% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Butensky And Cohen Financial Security Incorporated has 1.83% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 79,432 shares.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPL Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PPL Corp (PPL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.