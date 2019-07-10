International Business Machs (IBM) Market Value Declined While Greylin Investment Mangement Decreased Stake by $534,108; Stack Financial Management Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Raised by $520,410 as Valuation Declined

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 3,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,932 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97M, down from 180,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $139.33. About 2.86 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 7,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,089 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 148,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 7.18M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 466,330 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Financial owns 1,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 86,617 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Motco invested in 0.32% or 48,317 shares. Lincoln Corporation reported 3,144 shares. Horrell Mgmt reported 42 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A owns 772 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 50.12 million shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP owns 27,298 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 9.42M shares stake. Corecommodity Limited Liability stated it has 0.36% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Peconic Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 84,000 shares. 78,108 were reported by Amg Natl Comml Bank. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Inc owns 5,418 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 79,488 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. On Monday, June 10 the insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80 million on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.38 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.