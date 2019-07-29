International Business Machs (IBM) Market Value Declined While Centurylink Investment Management Company Raised by $426,807 Its Stake; International Business Machs (IBM) Holding Held by American Investment Services Inc

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54M, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $151.22. About 1.36 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp (IBM) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,927 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $151.22. About 1.36 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Limited Liability Com invested in 0.15% or 2,716 shares. Mairs & owns 42,599 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 21,004 shares. Oregon-based Mengis has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Patten holds 0.15% or 2,515 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cambridge Communications invested in 16,042 shares. Bowen Hanes reported 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 37,313 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 30,334 shares. Todd Asset Management Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 2,309 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 0.75% or 50,452 shares in its portfolio. Westover Capital Lc has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fiera Capital has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). M Holding reported 5,893 shares stake.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft Results Have Market Feeling Better About Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts On IBM: Solid Growth, But Cloud Is A Weak Spot – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 8,386 shares to 15,495 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 5,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,052 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

