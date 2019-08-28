International Business Machs (IBM) Market Valuation Rose While Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Raised by $632,526 Its Holding; Transdigm Group (TDG) Shareholder Stockbridge Partners Trimmed Stake

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 4,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 27,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 23,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.31. About 1.30 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 366,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651.88M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $6.54 during the last trading session, reaching $519.05. About 253,746 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,451 shares to 561,139 shares, valued at $46.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,937 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

