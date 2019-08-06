International Business Machs (IBM) Holding Upped by Intrust Bank Na; Bollard Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Stock Value Declined

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.45% or $10.4 during the last trading session, reaching $150.79. About 14.73 million shares traded or 33.83% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94 million shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 43.33 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

