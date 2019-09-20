International Business Machs (IBM) Holding Lifted by M&T Bank Corp; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Lowered Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 74.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 7,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 2,699 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $351,000, down from 10,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 4.81M shares traded or 61.89% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 13653575% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 546,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 546,147 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.31M, up from 4 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 3.68M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,809 shares to 5,681 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 11,219 shares to 257,997 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 9,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 647,553 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

