International Business Machs (IBM) Holding Has Upped by Centurylink Investment Management Company; As Timkensteel (TMST) Market Valuation Declined, Bronson Point Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $870,000

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 159,730 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp (IBM) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,927 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Capital Mgmt holds 0.27% or 17,504 shares in its portfolio. Augustine Asset Management Inc holds 1.01% or 10,839 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 14,809 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northcoast Asset Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,973 shares. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Citadel Limited Com holds 0.01% or 200,873 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Co has 107,721 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lau Associate Ltd Company owns 4,937 shares. Lathrop Investment Management accumulated 65,760 shares. Beacon Capital Mngmt Inc holds 726 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.26% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 414,823 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney &, a New York-based fund reported 5,369 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Cincinnati Fincl Corp has 1.58% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).