International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Increased Stake; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lifted Its Stake by $3.02 Million

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 19,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.94 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.09 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 131.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 19,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,958 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 15,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.82 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.63% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pictet North America Advisors invested 2.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.47% or 1.04M shares. Sit Inv Associate Incorporated stated it has 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cypress Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 270,000 shares stake. 15,432 were reported by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. 71,957 were accumulated by Decatur Cap Management. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Com has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cetera Advisors Lc invested in 0.08% or 10,656 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Twin Cap Mngmt Inc has 74,870 shares. Barometer Cap Management Inc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 26,400 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 32 selling transactions for $29.68 million activity. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $17,051. $745,750 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $946,046 on Tuesday, January 22. On Wednesday, January 23 Hawkins Mark J sold $1.36 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 9,067 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 Benioff Marc sold $2.23M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 15,000 shares. Robbins Cynthia G. also sold $73,082 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Could Be Salesforce.com’s Revenue Growth Over The Next 3 Years Post Tableau’s Acquisition? – Forbes” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) by 102,368 shares to 553,500 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 123,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,225 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,964 shares to 14,951 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 30,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,177 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).