International Business Machs (IBM) Holder United Asset Strategies Lifted Its Position by $397,761 as Market Valuation Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose, Altfest L J & Company Upped by $1.21 Million Its Holding

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 17,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,427 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 18,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 2,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 16,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 2.05M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Simplilearn Collaborates With IBM to Introduce Four Master’s Programs in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence Fields – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch in June – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Naturgy, One of Spain’s Leading Utility Companies, Signs Hybrid Cloud Services Agreement with IBM to Boost Digital Transformation – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: What Red Hat Brings To The Table – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 137,666 shares to 164,979 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 58,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,443 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Boring Stocks to Buy This Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Janssen Tremfya for psoriatic arthritis meets primary endpoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

