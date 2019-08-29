International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Rwwm Cut Position by $1.63 Million; As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stock Rose, Rdl Financial Upped Position by $307,736

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 11,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 333,376 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.04 million, down from 344,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $134.93. About 2.11M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 96,508 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,755 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.16% or 8,822 shares in its portfolio. Security Bank Of So Dak reported 8,214 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 6,163 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Asset Gru Incorporated invested in 5,550 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Com accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.34% or 306,038 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 2,127 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kings Point Cap holds 0.02% or 888 shares. Fosun Int Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 474,547 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Webster Natl Bank N A owns 12,905 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Fragasso has 0.68% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Van Strum And Towne stated it has 2.83% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.69 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 31,661 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Moreover, Hillsdale Mngmt has 0.03% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 6,950 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru reported 0.1% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Papp L Roy And stated it has 20,752 shares. Goodnow Investment Grp Incorporated Lc owns 289,905 shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Crestwood Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 100,000 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 242,956 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 0.02% stake. First Finance In has invested 0.1% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Parsec Financial Mgmt has 69,025 shares. M&R Cap Management holds 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 906 shares. Natixis holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 62,387 shares. Amp Capital Investors has invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 131,353 shares or 0% of the stock.

