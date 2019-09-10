International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake as Share Price Rose; Tobam Has Raised Its Ventas (VTR) Position by $12.79 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $144.13. About 1.46 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING

Tobam increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 62.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 203,076 shares as the company's stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 527,964 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.69M, up from 324,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 554,835 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.31B for 13.35 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

