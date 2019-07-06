International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Rose, Northcoast Asset Management Lowered by $20.82 Million Its Stake

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 52.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 239,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,942 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.09M, down from 458,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.47. About 861,658 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 1.73 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longer Invs Incorporated reported 2.82% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Condor Capital Mgmt invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Checchi Advisers Limited Com has 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,374 shares. Gotham Asset Lc has invested 1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Foster & Motley accumulated 0.42% or 20,441 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Liability reported 6,799 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.4% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bsw Wealth Prns invested in 3,981 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc has 6,800 shares. Greenleaf Tru, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,057 shares. Garland Capital Mngmt holds 2.99% or 30,546 shares. Moreover, Pettee Invsts has 1.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 13,227 shares. Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3.96 million shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.55 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Celebrates Women Business Pioneers In Artificial Intelligence – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM, Cloudera Announce Strategic Partnership – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Top Australian banks join IBM, Scentre in blockchain project – StreetInsider.com” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM-Powered Supercomputers Lead Semi-Annual Rankings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Scalable Visibility for Data Centers Today and Tomorrow – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Drives Demonstration of 400GE Ecosystem for Hyperscale Data Centers With 10 Industry Leaders at Interop Tokyo – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keysight (KEYS) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Yahoo Finance” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $177.77M for 24.07 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group Inc (NYSE:MTU) by 142,893 shares to 510,679 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Msci Information Tech (FTEC) by 51,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Lehman Brothers 7 Year (IEI).