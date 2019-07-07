International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Salzhauer Michael Has Raised Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $31.21 Million as Stock Value Declined

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 524.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98 million, up from 220,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 33.09 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With Their Values; 10/05/2018 – CNBC TRANSCRIPT: CNBC’S KAYLA TAUSCHE SPEAKS WITH BANK OF AMERICA COO AND CTO CATHERINE BESSANT TODAY AT CNBC’S CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Unveils Digital Mortgage Experience; 23/03/2018 – Markets not panicking yet over trade war threat – BAML; 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: TAX RATE LOWER IN 1Q18 BECAUSE OF INCENTIVE PROGRAMS; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 121.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,110 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862,000, up from 2,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 2.14M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 54,840 shares to 27,080 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA) by 65,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,952 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated Inc owns 2,102 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0.62% or 495,051 shares. Intrust National Bank Na accumulated 0.3% or 8,435 shares. Aimz Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.08% stake. Amer Intl Group invested in 1.66% or 3.09M shares. Hallmark Cap Management holds 17,504 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Insur has invested 1.78% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Com has 58,527 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Cap Guardian Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.31% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pinnacle Assoc Limited owns 0.22% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 69,362 shares. Burke And Herbert Natl Bank And invested in 9,228 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Ma has 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Park Oh holds 0.37% or 46,111 shares in its portfolio.

